Emilia Clarke channels JLo at Emmy Awards, stuns in revealing gown

Emilia Clarke is turning heads at the 2019 Emmys.

The "Game of Thrones" star stunned on the red carpet, rocking a gorgeous deep blue gown featuring a plunging neckline and bowtie waist detail.

The 32-year-old actress also changed up her signature short locks for a long brunette hairstyle.

Ahead of the award show, Clarke revealed that her look was inspired by none other than JLo.

"@emmys2019 WE BE ROLLLLLIN!@jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk💁‍♀️" she captioned a selfie.

Clarke went on to thank her glam squad. "YOU HAVE LIT THIS CHICK ON FYRE! 🔥thank you thank you thank you!" she added.

"Game of Thrones" is nominated in seven categories, including drama, directing, writing and acting. Clarke and fellow "GoT" co-star Kit Harington are both nominated for lead acting honors for the first time, while Peter Dinklage is nominated for his fourth award for best supporting actor.

Clarke's competition includes "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh, who would be the first actress of Asian descent to win the Emmy. Oh's co-star Jodie Comer and past winner Viola Davis of "How to Get Away with Murder" are also nominated.

A victory for Clarke or any of the four "Game of Thrones" actresses competing for a supporting trophy (Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey and Gwendoline Christie) would be the first for a woman on the show.

Fox News' Jessica Sager and The Associated Press contributed to this report