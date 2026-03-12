Paulina Porizkova, 60, ditches ‘smoke and mirrors’ in candid lingerie video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paulina Porizkova is pulling back the curtain on the "smoke and mirrors" of the modeling world.

The 60-year-old icon took to Instagram to share a powerful, unedited video that pulls back the curtain on the industry’s greatest illusions: lighting and posing. Standing in a sun-drenched room wearing a sheer pink lace lingerie set and a vibrant floral silk robe, Porizkova initially struck a classic "model pose," looking every bit the Sports Illustrated legend.

"How do you look so fabulous at 60?" she asked, repeating a question she often receives from fans. "Well, it’s all just in good light and posing."

As the music shifted, so did Porizkova’s demeanor. Stepping out of the flattering "glow" and into flatter, more honest lighting, she began to deconstruct the image.

"The reality is this: I am 60 years old. This is what it looks like," she said, leaning into the camera to show the natural texture of her skin and the fine lines around her eyes.

She didn’t stop at her face. The "No Filter" author turned to the side, playfully pinching the skin under her arms and patting her midsection.

"In the last few years, I’ve gained like 15 pounds," she revealed with a smile. "And this tummy is not going anywhere."



Porizkova, who shares two sons with her late husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, pointed to her stomach as a badge of honor rather than a flaw.

"It carried two children," she noted. "It doesn’t matter how many Pilates lessons and how much weight I lift. The skin is just the skin."

The video, which has already garnered thousands of likes and supportive comments from fellow celebrities, concluded with a message of self-acceptance that has become Porizkova's trademark.

"But you know what? I like myself better this way," she said before blowing a kiss to her followers.

In a vulnerable caption accompanying the post, Porizkova admitted that while "gravity takes its toll," it also builds a different kind of strength.

"Gravity has also built your strength so you can hold your head higher than ever," she wrote.

She also shared a biting reflection on the history of the lingerie she wore in the clip. The supermodel revealed she originally purchased the pink set seven years ago for a partner "who couldn’t have cared less about the lingerie, he just needed me to be twenty years younger."

Now, Porizkova says the garment serves a much more fulfilling purpose. Despite noting that she "barely" fits into the set now, she said the reaction from her fiancé, writer-director Jeff Greenstein, makes it all worth it.

"With all the obvious so-called flaws of age, I have never felt sexier and more at home in my skin," she shared, adding the hashtag #sexyhasnoexpirationdate.

The star also gave a sweet nod to her son, Oliver Ocasek, noting that the vintage floral robe she paired with the look was a gift from him, praising his "best taste in clothes."

While Porizkova isn't afraid to show the "real" side of aging, she remains dedicated to her health. Her YouTube channel is a destination for fans seeking her beauty and fitness secrets, where she frequently credits a consistent Pilates routine for her toned physique and signature abs.

Beyond fitness, Porizkova is exploring the emotional "baggage" of life after 50. On her new podcast, "Twenty Good Summers," which she co-hosts with Greenstein, the couple dives deep into the complexities of "seasoned dating."

During a recent episode titled "Baggage," Porizkova revealed the "tough question" she asks every man on a first date: "What went wrong in your last relationship, or what went wrong in your marriage or your longest, most serious commitment?"

She explained that she has no interest in wasting time at this stage of life. "Unlike when you're 20, at 50 and 60, we don't have the f---ing time. So don't waste it," she told her listeners.

Porizkova recalled that Greenstein’s honest answer was "catnip" to her.

"I said, 'Well, if you were to ask my ex, she would say that she married a raging narcissist who sucked up all available light so she was perpetually in shadow and could never blossom into the person she was supposed to become,'" Greenstein shared during the podcast.

When Porizkova asked if that was true, he admitted, "It’s a little bit true."

For the supermodel, that accountability was a game-changer. "The willingness to at least learn because you know that you might have come up short in the past is the hottest thing ever," she said.

