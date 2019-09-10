Halsey strikes a pose in double hip-high slits at DKNY's New York Fashion Week event

Halsey dared to bare in a revealing black dress at a New York Fashion Week event on Monday.

The singer, 24, opted for a spaghetti strap silk dress with two hip-high slits at DKNY’s 30th birthday party.

The "nightmare" songstress' tattoos were also on full display as she playfully posed for pictures.

HALSEY’S UNSHAVEN ARMPITS ON ROLLING STONE COVER PROMPT MIXED REACTIONS FROM FANS

HALSEY OPENS UP ABOUT SOBRIETY, CONFRONTING SEXUAL ABUSER: ‘I WORKED TOO HARD TO BE CATEGORIZED BY THAT’

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, recently opened up to Cosmopolitan about the moment she realized that her entire life needed to change.

“I was doing ‘Good Morning America’ and I’m in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I’m going through a heinous breakup,” she told the magazine. “I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, septum piercings, cool as f---, still loving me, probably knowing what a weird time I’m going through.”

She continued: “I looked at them, looked at myself in my sparkly Britney Spears outfit, and went, 'Ohhh no, they deserve better than this. If those girls can be that brave in who they are, then I owe them better than this homogenized bulls---.' But hey, if the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a sh---y dude, I think I’m doing alright.”

HALSEY SLAMS HOTELS FOR ONLY OFFERING 'WHITE PEOPLE SHAMPOO'

She also discussed the difficult time she had last year following her highly public split from musician G-Eazy.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she said at the time. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The “Him & I” collaborators started dating in the summer of 2017 and stayed together for nine months before she confessed on her Instagram Stories that they were separating.

The pair got back together, however, roughly a month later before suddenly unfollowing each other on social media and calling it quits for good in October. Since then, Halsey has been romantically linked to alt-rock singer Yungblud.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this event.