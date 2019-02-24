Billy Porter's Oscars tuxedo dress turns heads, sparks social media frenzy

Billy Porter wanted to make a statement with his 2019 Oscars look — and he certainly accomplished his goal.

The "Pose" star turned heads as he walked the red carpet in a custom-made Christian Siriano tuxedo gown. His unique style essentially "broke the Internet," becoming a top trend on Twitter and Google Sunday night.

Ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, Porter explained the inspiration behind his iconic look.

"When you’re black and you’re gay, one’s masculinity is in question. I dealt with a lot of homophobia in relation to my clothing choices. [Even] when I had my first working contract at A&M Records, I was silent for a long time," Porter, 49, revealed to Vogue, noting his role in "Kinky Boots" really helped ground him.

"My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up. To challenge expectations." — Billy Porter

"Now I’m in a space where, being on Pose, I’m invited to red carpets and I have something to say through clothes. My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up. To challenge expectations. What is masculinity? What does that mean? Women show up every day in pants, but the minute a man wears a dress, the seas part," he later added.

Fans of the actor and performer gushed over Porter's "fabulous" outfit Sunday.

"I wish I had a Billy Porter when I was a kid. You don't need to want to wear a dress to be inspired by someone who is unafraid to be themselves," one Twitter user wrote.

"Billy Porter just set the bar impossibly high for #Oscars fashion," another commented.

"The king of Siam better watch out cause Billy Porter has come to teach the children," a third chimed in.

Porter thanked Christian Siriano for creating the special gown for him in an Instagram post Sunday — just hours before the Oscars officially kicks off.

"When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up. Thanks @csiriano for creating this custom couture masterpiece. @oscarheyman you have outdone yourselves once again with your iconic jewels," he captioned the image, which garnered more than 65,000 likes within just one hour.

The 49-year-old also credited New York Fashion Week for inspiring the design.

"I’ve always wanted to wear a ball gown, I just didn’t know when. I was inspired [this past New York Fashion Week] because there’s a conversation happening about inclusion and diversity. There were so many people of different races and voices," he told Vogue, adding that the look has made him feel "free, open and radiant."