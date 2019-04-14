'Game of Thrones' star Gwendoline Christie says show 'squeezed every last drop' of her energy

"Game of Thrones" star Gwendoline Christie is going to miss the HBO series, but she's also happy to get some of her energy back.

"It was just a lot, a lot, a lot. It was a lot," she told The Guardian of her role as warrior Brienne.

She agreed with co-star Kit Harington, who told the outlet that the intensity of the role and its schedule "seemed to be designed to break us ... I remember everyone walking around on set towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day, but I’m done.'"

"I agree with Kit," Christie, 40, exclaimed. "They squeezed the orange. Every last drop of juice out of that orange! And just a husk was left behind."

At 6'3" in flats, Christie was concerned that her character, Brienne of Tarth, wouldn't resonate with audiences because they may not have been ready to see such a physically strong woman on their screens.

“No one was more surprised than me that people liked my character,” she confessed “I just assumed that, because she wasn’t a conventionally attractive woman, people wouldn’t get behind her. I’m overwhelmed that they did.”

"That character has changed my life," she said. "I feel emotional."

Christie recently told Variety that she's overwhelmed by the "Game of Thrones" fanbase.

"It's really extraordinary, isn't it? Because 'Game of Thrones' has come about at a time where the birth of the internet also really occurred with people using it regularly, having phones where they could refer to it with ease. And what the internet has done is provided everyone with an equal voice, and one element was that we heard what audiences want. And what they want are more female characters, and they want more complex female characters," she said.

"And I think that this huge phenomenon that is Game of Thrones has illustrated that people want to see female characters, they're interested in those stories," she continued. "And it has provided some really exceptional female characters. I'm very proud to be a part of it."