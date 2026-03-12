Cindy Crawford goes nude in jacuzzi as part of her daily morning ritual

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Cindy Crawford shared a montage on social media of her typical morning routine that included skinny-dipping in her jacuzzi, wearing nothing but a necklace.

"I love my morning routine— sets me up to have a great day!" Crawford wrote in the caption of an Instagram video she shared this week.

The supermodel’s day starts at 6 a.m. with dry brushing while listening to her Bible app.

After doing her face routine, which involves a cleanser and a red-light device, she takes a shot of apple cider vinegar by 7 a.m. — which gives her a little shudder — and then goes outside on her lawn barefoot.

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In the video, she then drops her robe before climbing into her oceanfront jacuzzi.

By 7:45, the 60-year-old is back inside for her morning coffee with collagen, and she answers a few emails before heading to the gym.

Her workout involves yoga, hanging upside down and jumping on a miniature trampoline – all before her Pilates teacher arrives around 8:30 a.m.

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"And that’s my morning," she added at the end of the video.

Crawford discussed her free-spirited attitude toward nudity in a 2019 interview with Net-a-Porter while talking about appearing naked in a photography book.

"He asked me how I wanted to be photographed," Crawford said of photographer Russell James. "You could be as free or as not free as you wanted. Part of the reason I wanted to do it was that I thought, at what age is being naked not beautiful anymore? Is there a sell-by date on us? I don’t look the same as I did at 20, 30 or even 40. If we take care of ourselves, why not?"

She said she doesn’t want to be "frolicking" on the beach in a string bikini, but "there is a place where I want to feel beautiful naked, in my private life, with my husband. [Russell] was tapping into that real place – not high heels, not a lot of makeup, not coy, just a real woman who doesn’t have clothes on."

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Crawford added that she doesn’t have any regrets about posing for Playboy twice in 1988 and 1998.

"I look back at some of my old ‘Playboy’ pictures and I think, ‘Why wasn’t I walking around naked all the time?’" she joked to the magazine. "I’m not getting younger. So I want to celebrate who I am today."

Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber also revealed to Harper's Bazaar earlier this year that her childhood home was covered with naked photos of her mother.

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"They were, to me, artistic," Gerber explained. "It wasn’t vulgar; it wasn’t objectification."

She called it "a gift to grow up in a house that was without shame for the female body."