Jon Hamm addresses Batman rumors: 'I'd probably fit the suit'

Jon Hamm isn’t shying away from speculation that he wants to take on a certain super-sized role.

The actor was quizzed about wanting to portray Batman during an appearance on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” that was released Wednesday.

“So I know you said before you aren’t interested in superhero movies, but what’s this I hear that there are at least rumors that you’re interested in Batman?” Bensinger asked.

Hamm, 47, was quick to reply.

"I’ve had rumors about that since probably - since season one of ‘Mad Men,’” he said. “I’ve never - I’ve never had a conversation with anybody about it. Literally. And I’ve sat in the rooms with all these guys.”

Hamm added, “Never been offered anything. I think the internet wants what it wants. Can’t control the internet.”

The star said it “depends” if he’d enjoy the role, citing the script and “what the story is.”

“I’m a huge comic book fan - always have been,” he continued. “I’ve read comic books since I was, you know, 9 or younger. And I’m pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I - I like the genre, and I like ‘em when they’re done well.”

Hamm had praise for a few projects, calling both “Black Panther” and the TV show “Legion,” which has aired on FX since 2017, “great.”

“So there’s a lot of interesting things out there,” he explained. “But it depends on the story, you know? It all comes down to the story.”

Hamm was asked by Bensinger if he could imagine himself in the role.

“Sure,” he said. “I mean, sure.”

Hamm continued, “I’d probably fit the suit, you know? I have to - I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love.”

The “Baby Driver” actor didn’t write off the project, however.

“I am sure there's an interesting version of that being out there,” Hamm said. “And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it, why not? But I mean - you know, a lot of people have to sign off on that obviously - not just the internet.”