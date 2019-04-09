Ellen DeGeneres has awkward moment with guest Jodie Comer of 'Killing Eve'

In a rare flub, Ellen DeGeneres had an awkward encounter with her guest, “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer, where she inadvertently insulted her acting abilities.

Comer appeared on “The Ellen Show” earlier this week where she got to talking about her role on the hit BBC America series as well as a previous part in the BBC drama "Doctor Foster." DeGeneres noted that she was told she would be surprised by the actress’ real accent after watching her on the show.

“Liverpool, home of The Beatles,” the star said of her accent.

“I’m so shocked to hear that,” DeGeneres says. “In ‘Doctor Foster’ you had an American accent, right?”

“No, she was British,” a puzzled Comer says. “I didn’t do a good job there. No, she was British, she’s from London.”

The two laughed off the moment as Ellen stammered a brief apology. She then quickly moved on to ask about the accents that Comer does on “Killing Eve.”

The actress plays Villanelle, a Russian assassin on the drama series and is forced to do a slew of varied accents and languages.

She told Ellen that she didn’t think much of telling producers that she could handle the many speech patterns of her character during her audition. However, when she ultimately got the part she was a bit overwhelmed at how much work would go into making the character work.

“I view Villanelle as an actress in many ways. She puts on these personas, she dresses up, she uses the accents and the languages and it’s all a ploy to kind of trap her victims and lure them in," she told the host.

You can watch the awkward moment in the video below: