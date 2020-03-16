Co-stars who became romantic in real life

Hollywood is known for its fictional romance stories -- and sometimes real ones.

When smooching on-set, there's bound to be a flutter of the heart, so it stands to reason that some real-life romances could blossom between co-stars.

Here's a look at some co-stars who have dated in real life:

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

The world fell in love with Vanessa Hudgens, 32, and Zac Efron, 33, when they starred in 2006's "High School Musical," and they fell for each other.

The two actors met while auditioning for the television musical and sparks flew -- until 2010 when they went their separate ways.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

The "Riverdale" co-stars have played a couple on-screen, but they're also a couple off-screen as well.

Cole Sprouse, 28, and Lili Reinhart, 24, met while filming the show and struck up an on-again-off-again romance until they ultimately broke things off in 2020.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Fans had to wait a long time to see their "Stranger Things" characters get together, but things only got sweeter when Natalia Dyer, 25, and Charlie Heaton, 26, got together themselves.

After dodging rumors for months, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple in late 2017.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Two teen heartthrobs in a bunch of movies about teenage romance -- what else could be expected?

Kristen Stewart, 30, and Robert Pattinson, 34, teased fans with the potential of a relationship since the filming of 2008's "Twilight," even nearly kissing on stage at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards.

They split in 2012.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling

Can it get any more romantic than "The Notebook?"

Rumor has it that Ryan Gosling, 40, and Rachel McAdams, 42, didn't get along when they first met while preparing to shoot the 2004 film.

Things changed, evidently, because they publicly dated for a few years after the flick from 2005 to 2007.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

One of the most talked-about celebrity relationships of the last year, Miley Cyrus, 28, and Liam Hemsworth's, 30, romance began on the set of 2010's "The Last Song."

The two would eventually become engaged before breaking up in 2013.

They reunited and married a few years later before a 2019 split.

Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox

"Transformers" actors Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf, both 34, are said to have dated while filming the 2007 flick and its 2009 sequel.

Fox confirmed that there was a "romantic" relationship between herself and LaBeouf, but acknowledged that nothing came of the relationship.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Jon Snow and Ygritte struck up a forbidden romance on "Game of Thrones" but that didn't stop Kit Harington, 34, and Rose Leslie, 33, from becoming romantic in their own right.

Harington told Vogue that he and Leslie fell for one another filming the second season of the show, which eventually led to their 2018 wedding.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde, 36, was famously in a years-long relationship with "Saturday Night Live" alum Jason Sudeikis, with whom, she shares two children. Before that, Wilde was married to filmmaker Tao Ruspoli.

Now, she's moved on with Harry Styles, 26, who she stars alongside in the upcoming flick "Don't Worry Darling."

Their romance hasn't been officially confirmed, but they've been spotted holding hands during a wedding date.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz and Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise's time on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" has recently been known for his outbursts after reportedly spotting crew members breaking coronavirus protocols, but it was also known for fostering a romance.

Cruise, 58, is reportedly dating Hayley Atwell, 38, a newbie to the franchise. A production source claimed that the actors "hit it off from day one."

However, he's also known for another high-profile relationship, having been married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001. They met on the set of 1990's "Days of Thunder" and share two children -- Isabella, 28, and Connor, 25. They also filmed "Eyes Wide Shut" together.

Next on the list of Cruz's co-star-turned-romances is Penélope Cruz, his "Vanilla Sky" co-star. They dated for three years, People magazine reports, and split in 2004.

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause and Sofia Pernas

"The Young and the Restless" star Justin Hartley met Chrishell Stause, who appeared alongside Hartley on the soap twice, were introduced through a mutual friend. They struck up a romance by January 2014 and married in 2017.

However, in late 2019, Hartley, 43, filed for divorce, and Stause, 39, has since claimed he informed her via text.

These days, Hartley is dating another "The Young and the Restless" co-star, Sofia Pernas, 31. The couple went "Instagram official" on New Year's Eve in 2020.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

In 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man," Andrew Garfield, 37, and Emma Stone, 32, played love interests in the form of Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, respectively, but were dating other people at the time.

Cosmopolitan reports that rumors of romance began in 2011 after they both split from their partners. In 2012, they were spotted kissing before making their red carpet debut.

Us Weekly reported their breakup in April 2015, and while reconciliation rumors swirled in 2018, the "La La Land" actress is now married to "Saturday Night Live" director David McCary.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and Billy Bob Thornton

Angelina Jolie's most famous relationship is with her now-estranged husband Brad Pitt, but before the two got together, the "Maleficent" actress, 45, was married to Billy Bob Thornton.

According to Us, Jolie met Thornton, 65, on the set of "Pushing Tin," and they married in a 2000 ceremony in Las Vegas while Thornton was still engaged to Laura Dern. They became known for bizarrely wearing vials of one another's blood around their necks before splitting up in 2002 and finalizing their divorce the following year.

Down the line, Jolie would meet Pitt, 57, on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," and though an affair was alleged, the actress has denied that she and Pitt hooked up while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

Jolie and Pitt, who share six kids together, married in 2014. The couple announced their split in 2019.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Perhaps one of Hollywood's most glamorous couples, Ryan Reynolds, 44, and Blake Lively, 33, met while filming 2011's "Green Lantern, though he was married to Scarlett Johansson and Lively was seeing Penn Badgley, Cosmopolitan reports.

It wasn't long before the two became single and in 2011, People reported that they had made things official together.

They wed in 2012 and now share three children: James, 6, Inez, 4, and a third daughter, whose name has yet to be publicly revealed.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, and Freddie Prinze Jr., 44, have worked together a handful of times for movies, including playing love interests in "Scooby-Doo" and "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed," but they met while filming "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1997, according to Today.

Their romance didn't begin until three years later, however, and they became engaged in 2001 and wed the following year.

They now share two children: Charlotte Grace, 11, and Rocky James, 8.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck has a history of becoming involved with his co-stars.

The 48-year-old actor dated Gwyneth Paltrow in the late 90s and co-starred with her in "Shakespeare in Love." They broke things off in 2000, according to The Evening Standard.

Next on the list is Jennifer Lopez, who began dating Affleck in 2002 while filming "Gigli." They became engaged and planned to marry in 2003, but ultimately broke things off by early 2004.

In 2000, the actor met Jennifer Garner on the set of "Pearl Harbor." But romance rumors swirled after they co-starred in 2003's "Daredevil." They married in 2005 and had three children -- Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8 -- but separated in 2015 and divorced two years later.

In late 2019, Affleck filmed "Deep Water" alongside Ana de Armas and in March 2020, they're spotted together on vacation, according to Harper's Bazaar. They now reportedly live together.

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn

Jennifer Aniston, 51, starred alongside Vince Vaughn, 50, in 2006's "The Break-Up." According to Body and Soul, the relationship began shortly after the "Friends" star split from Brad Pitt in 2005.

They reportedly had a "break-up" of their own just a year later in 2006.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn, 75, and Kurt Russell, 69, first met in 1966 on the set of "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," but Russell was just 16 at the time, Oprah magazine reports.

In 1983, they co-stared in "Swing Shift" and struck up a romance before welcoming a son, Wyatt, in 1986.

In 1987, they appeared together in "Overboard," and though they've never married, the couple is still going strong decades later.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan, 40, met Channing Tatum, also 40, in 2006 on the set of "Step Up," though he was hesitant to jump from a previous relationship into another, according to Cosmopolitan.

One thing led to another, however, and the duo ended up marrying in 2009. In 2013, they welcomed a daughter, Everly. However, in 2018, they announced their split and moved on not long after.

Tatum had an on-again-off-again relationship with Jessie J while Dewan is now engaged to and shares a son with Steve Kazee.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

The relationship between Daniel Craig, 52, and Rachel Weisz, 50, began before they were famous, having appeared in a play together, according to Bustle.

Over ten years later, they'd reconnect on the set of "Dream House" as Weisz's marriage to Darren Aronofsky ended and after Craig split from his fiancée. Before the movie was even released, they were married.

In 2018, their first child, a daughter, was born. They each have a child from previous relationships: Craig's daughter Ella, is about 29, and Weisz's son Henry, 14.