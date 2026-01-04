‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Steven W. Bailey breaks silence on rare neuromuscular disorder diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Grey's Anatomy" actor Steven W. Bailey revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disorder.

In an "open letter" that he posted in a thread on X, the 54-year-old actor, who played Joe, the owner of the fictional Emerald City Bar frequented by the hit show’s main characters during seasons one through seven, shared that he is battling congenital myasthenic syndrome (CMS) after being diagnosed more than five years ago.

"I’ve spent years being cautious, private, and quiet about something that has been shaping my life and my work," Bailey began. "That time is over."

He continued, "It’s the darndest thing, but it turns out I have a rather rare genetic neuromuscular disorder. Weird, right? It’s called Congenital Myasthenia Syndrome."

CMS is a "group of rare hereditary conditions caused by a gene change that results in muscle weakness, which worsens with physical activity," according to the Mayo Clinic.

"Any muscles used for movement can be affected, including muscles that control speaking, chewing and swallowing, seeing and blinking, breathing, and walking," the medical center added.

Bailey went on to share why he chose to keep his condition private after he was first diagnosed.

"Out of career caution, diagnostic uncertainty, and being private about such things in general, I have been hiding my battle with this disease for over five years," he wrote. "Time to stop."

"CMS is a genetic disease that disrupts the communication between the brain and the muscle at the "nerve/muscle junction"… or whatever doctors call it," Bailey explained. "There are billions of these junction dodads in a body, and an increasing number of mine seem to be on the blink. Troublesome, little buggers — right?"

"The point is: my muscles aren’t clearly receiving all my brain’s orders to do all the swell things muscles are meant to do," he continued."It’s a drag."

"The result being that my hands, arms and legs tire quicker than they should, which makes them weaker than, well … anticipated," Bailey added. "Sustained repetitive movements are particularly difficult and can cause my muscles to temporarily tighten and shut down."

While Bailey joked that his symptoms "often get me out of the chores of doing the dishes and folding laundry in my household," he noted that "there are also some downsides, too."

The actor shared that his condition has made walking longer distances and sustained movement increasingly difficult for him.

"I am fortunate that I am currently still able to walk the dog around the block, navigate my home, pop into the store for a quick few items, and the like on my feet," he wrote. "The truth is, as my disease progresses, I have been using a powered wheelchair more and more to get around."

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of CMS often begin at birth or early childhood, but mild forms may be diagnosed later. CMS is a lifelong condition and currently has no cure, though medications can help manage symptoms.

Bailey, who has also appeared in other hit TV shows including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Angel," "NCIS," "Community," "Modern Family," "Scandal," "Shameless," "Chicago Fire" and "You," shared how the progression of his disease is affecting his career.

"Professionally, this is changing me as an actor," he wrote. "Much like walking my dog around the block, or helping at the store, I can still perform on my feet, limitedly."

"I can ambulate my way through simple ‘walks and talks’ with no problem," Bailey continued. "I can still rise to my feet to object to the judge, derail a town meeting, or yell at a cop for being a loose cannon."

However, Bailey explained that he decided to make a shift toward more wheelchair-based roles as a necessary next step.

"Practically speaking, moving forward, it’s time for my work, like in my life, to start skewing more wheelchair, if you will. Passed that time, really," Bailey admitted. "But now I am here — done hiding — with a clear understanding of my disease, wheels firmly beneath me, ready for the next chapter in my life and career."

"I am hopeful that there is still room for me in this industry that I love. I look forward to performing as characters who live their lives with a chair, creating a more representative world in film and television," he continued.

"And now that I think of it, I don’t need to leap to my feet to object to that judge I mentioned earlier. They’ll hear me," he added. "And I can derail any town meeting from my chair — no problem. And as far as loose cannons go — well, you get the point."

"Same guy. Same actor. Same artist. Now with wheels," he wrote as he concluded his X thread.