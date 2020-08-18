Angelina Jolie says she's enjoying the 'chaos' of a full house during the coronavirus quarantine

Angelina Jolie is perfectly happy in her busy home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The actress recently spoke with E! News about spending extra time at home with her six children.

"You know, I've never been one who valued relaxation," said Jolie, 45. "I like chaos."

ANGELINA JOLIE CONSIDERING MOVE TO LONDON SUBURB WITH CHILDREN AMID BRAD PITT DIVORCE BATTLE

Jolie is mother to Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, all of whom she shares with her ex, Brad Pitt.

As an actress, producer and humanitarian, Jolie is quite the busy body and has had a number of important meetings from home, but it's not surprising to her when she's faced with an interruption.

"I've been on high-level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things," she confessed. "You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."

BRAD PITT FIRES BACK AT EX ANGELINA JOLIE AFTER SHE FILED REQUEST TO REMOVE JUDGE AMID DIVORCE BATTLE

The "Maleficent" star said that she tries to "make schedules at home" in order to provide "a bit of structure," but one of her kids has a knack for organization.

"My daughter Zahara is better at organizing things than I am," Jolie said.

As would be fitting for a star of the screen, Jolie is keeping her kiddos entertained with movie nights.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, we're all there. So, all six kids, my oldest son's home from Korea" she said. "Lots of popcorn and just like really every family, we're just pajamas, robes, snacks."