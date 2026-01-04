Sara Foster praises Trump's Venezuela liberation despite voting for Harris

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sara Foster celebrated Saturday the U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

In a series of social media posts, the daughter of music legend David Foster admitted she's been helping families in Venezuela for more than a decade, and encouraged her followers to "learn about" the conditions people have been surviving under Maduro's rule.

"People are just addicted to being mad," Foster shared on X. "Well while ur mad, Venezuela is happy for the first time in 25 years."

U.S. forces removed Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their compound Friday, and they were taken aboard the USS Iwo Jima and flown to New York to face federal charges.

"I did not vote for Trump," Foster began her video. "Not that I was excited to vote for Kamala, but I did."

She continued, "But what I have done is facilitate food, medicine, basic essentials for children in Venezuela for over 10 years. I have developed close relationships with families there, with mothers there who have watched their children die because you cannot imagine the conditions in Venezeula."

The Favorite Daughter designer pleaded with her followers, "You cannot imagine parents unable to get the basic essentials for their children. I spoke to families, to mothers who watched their children die on the floors of their home. Cannot imagine."

"I've been posting about Maduro and the state of Venezuela for a very long time – over 10 years. So, before you sit and criticize – and i cant pretend to know how this will impact America," she said. "I'm honestly just so focused on the relief I feel for the people of Venezuela.

"So before you want to criticize this and make this a Trump thing, look into the conditions and the quality of life for how people have been surviving and living in Venezuela. Venezuela is not occupied today. Venezuela is liberated today, truly. Learn about it, read about it.

She added," Again, I am not saying that this isn't the oil – all that. Ok? Maybe it is? Maybe it is truly sinister. But for the people of Venezuela today, this is a good thing. This is a good thing."

In a superseding indictment released Saturday by Attorney General Pam Bondi , Maduro was charged with leading a narco-terrorism conspiracy tied to large-scale cocaine trafficking into the United States, along with related drug importation and weapons offenses.

Flores was also charged with participating in a decades-long cocaine trafficking conspiracy and related firearms offenses.

The charges build on prior indictments from 2020.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine said the mission, dubbed "Operation Absolute Resolve," involved more than 150 aircraft and a coordinated effort by the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and law enforcement to apprehend the duo.

"This operation is a testament to the dedication and unwavering commitment to justice and our resolve to hold accountable those who threaten peace and stability," he said at a Mar-a-Lago press conference alongside President Donald Trump and Cabinet officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.