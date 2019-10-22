Jenna Dewan reveals why she and ex Channing Tatum decided to divorce

As a way to heal from her heartbreak, Jenna Dewan wrote and published her new wellness book, "Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day."

In it, she revealed all the details about her marriage and divorce from Channing Tatum.

The former couple first met in 2006 during the filming of "Step It Up" and married in 2009 before announcing their split in April 2018.

Dewan, 38, wrote about why she and Tatum, 39, called off their marriage.

“I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter,” the actor-dancer wrote, according to People. “First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting.”

In her book, Dewan said she and Tatum decided to call it quits the night before she started filming "World of Dance" season two. They were able to keep news of the split quiet during most of production.

“The public saw Channing and I in this idealized romanticized light,” she writes about that time in her life. “This made things difficult for me because I like being as honest and real as I can.”

“Here’s the honest truth about my breakup: Yes, I carried a rose quartz in my bra and yes, I took herbal supplements to help me heal, but also my mom flew in to be by my side and I called my friends late at night to sob into their ears,” she wrote in the book (via Us Weekly). “You need to embrace it all and allow everything positive and productive to be part of the process. It is very important to surround yourself with people who lift you up, make you feel love and appreciated.”

"It was a hard journey of growth and change,” she continued. “Ultimately, now I can honestly say that I’m living in a very joyful new place in my life, and I’m happy about it."

Tatum and Dewan share 6-year-old daughter Everly.

Dewan is now in a relationship with Tony Award-winning Broadway actor, Steve Kazee, and has a baby on the way.

She confirmed she and her boyfriend were expected on September 24 on Instagram.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," she wrote. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Meanwhile, Tatum has moved on with singer Jessie J, 31. They began dating in October 2018.

While Tatum and Dewan are on good terms, Dewan revealed she was alone on a plane when she heard the news about her ex's new relationship, and that "choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult."

“My advice to anyone going through heartbreak is this: acknowledge your emotions and do the work," she wrote in her book (via Us Weekly.) Meet with a therapist, look into breathwork, meditate, take walks in nature, and have wine with your friends,” she said in her book. “If you don’t transmute your feelings, you transmit them others — your child, coworkers, total strangers. … By moving through each day, I was able to gracefully make it to the other side. In the end, you will be a stronger, more expanded, even happier version of yourself.”

Dewan’s book, "Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day", is now available for purchase.