Tom Cruise returns to 'Mission: Impossible 7' set after explosive tirades: report

Tom Cruise is getting back to work.

The Hollywood heavyweight is reportedly back on the UK set of "Mission: Impossible 7" to resume filming after a series of tirades resulted in his leaving early for the Christmas holiday.

According to Variety, Cruise, 58, is now filming at Longcross Film Studios, which used to be a Ministry of Defence location and a testing site for tanks.

Megahit blockbusters like "Skyfall," "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Thor: The Dark World" have filmed there, as have more recent productions like "Death on the Nile" and "The King’s Man."

Production on the film is expected to wrap up principal photography for "Mission: Impossible 7" at Longcross, according to the outlet.

Reps for the actor and Paramount did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Cruise's return is a noteworthy one, as he reportedly left the set early for an elongated Christmas holiday back in the United States following multiple outbursts on the set.

Audio of one such outburst by the actor leaked earlier this month, featuring the star threatening the jobs of crew members after reportedly seeing people break coronavirus safety protocols.

"We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf--kers," he could be heard shouting in the audio, obtained by The Sun. "I don't ever want to see it again. Ever. And if you don't do it, you're fired, and I see you do it again, you're f--king gone."

News that a second tired spurred a handful of crew members to quit broke just days later.

Cruise has gained support from some of his fellow Tinseltown titans, such as George Clooney, Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

A source recently told People magazine that the actor "feels the pressure of how scary things look now" as he tries to maintain what he called the "gold standard" of filming a movie amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The movie has had to stop production twice so far because of the pandemic but is slated for a Nov. 19, 2021 release.