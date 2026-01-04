Critics Choice Awards 2026: Ali Larter, Elle Fanning, Alicia Silverstone stun on rainy red carpet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Landman" actress Ali Larter turned heads Sunday while walking the red carpet at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards.

Larter, 49, slipped into a black silk gown ahead of the show at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Alicia Silverstone rocked a strapless sparkling Stella McCartney dress.

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress in "Sentimental Value," Elle Fanning hit the red carpet wearing a shimmering gold Ralph Lauren dress.

"Sinners" leads the Critics Choice Awards film contenders with 17 nominations, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced in a December release.

The Ryan Coogler horror flick nearly matched the record of 18 that "Barbie" achieved two years ago.

"Sinners" earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, among others, in addition to Best Actor nods for cast members Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Miles Caton.

"One Battle After Another" followed closely behind "Sinners," earning 14 nominations.

"Adolescence" leads television nominees with six nominations, while Sara and Erin Foster's "Nobody Wants This" earned five nods, including Best Comedy.

Chelsea Handler returned for the fourth year to serve as host of ceremonies.