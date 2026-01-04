Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC.

Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2026: Ali Larter, Elle Fanning, Alicia Silverstone stun on rainy red carpet

'Sinners' leads Critics Choice Awards film nominees while 'Adolescence' tops television categories at the 31st ceremony

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

"Landman" actress Ali Larter turned heads Sunday while walking the red carpet at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards.

Larter, 49, slipped into a black silk gown ahead of the show at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Alicia Silverstone rocked a strapless sparkling Stella McCartney dress.

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress in "Sentimental Value," Elle Fanning hit the red carpet wearing a shimmering gold Ralph Lauren dress.

"Sinners" leads the Critics Choice Awards film contenders with 17 nominations, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced in a December release.

‘LANDMAN’ STAR ALI LARTER REVEALS 4:30 A.M. WORKOUT ROUTINE AND DIET SECRETS

Ali Larter wears black, Elle Fanning sparkles in gold and Alicia Silverstone at Critics Choice Awards

Ali Larter, Elle Fanning and Alicia Silverstone shined on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. (Getty Images)

The Ryan Coogler horror flick nearly matched the record of 18 that "Barbie" achieved two years ago. 

"Sinners" earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, among others, in addition to Best Actor nods for cast members Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Miles Caton.

"One Battle After Another" followed closely behind "Sinners," earning 14 nominations.

Ali Larter wears black silk dress at Critics Choice Awards

The 49-year-old "Landman" actress dressed to impress wearing a chic black silk dress. (Jeff Kravitz)

Alicia Silverstone sports sequins at Critics Choice Awards.

Alicia Silverstone rocked an ornate strapless Stella McCartney dress. (John Schearer)

Elle Fanning shines at Critics Choice Awards

Elle Fanning at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Gilbert Flores)

"Adolescence" leads television nominees with six nominations, while Sara and Erin Foster's "Nobody Wants This" earned five nods, including Best Comedy.

Chelsea Handler returned for the fourth year to serve as host of ceremonies.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

