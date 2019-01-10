Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. reveal the secrets behind their long-lasting marriage

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are revealing the secrets behind their long-lasting marriage.

The couple — who first met while filming the 1997 movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" — tied the knot in 2002 and has been married for 16 years.

"Communicate. That’s the key. It’s about being present,” Gellar, 41, told Us Weekly in a new interview published on Thursday. “Listening is the most important thing."

“We still make each other laugh. And we treat each other with respect," added Prinze Jr., 42, who noted the ever since the pair shared their first kiss he "didn't go on another date."

"It was just Sarah," he gushed to the magazine.

Fast forward to today, the "Cruel Intentions" star and Prinze Jr. share two children — son Rocky James, 6, and daughter Charlotte Grace, 9.