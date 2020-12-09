Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell explain why they never felt the need to get married after 37 years

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for 37 years -- and the Hollywood couple have zero plans to tie the knot.

The duo first began dating while filming 1984’s “Swing Shift” and have since built a life together without the need to get married.

“You’ve just got to want to be together,” the actress told People magazine in this week’s cover story.

“I don’t think there’s any other way to do it,” added the 75-year-old.

KURT RUSSELL SAYS CELEBRITIES SHOULDN'T VOICE POLITICAL OPINIONS: 'STEP AWAY FROM SAYING ANYTHING'

Despite their union, the pair have been selective when it comes to working together, the outlet shared. They appeared together in 1987’s “Overboard” before Hawn made a cameo appearance in Russell’s 2018 Netflix film “The Christmas Chronicles.”

The couple is now back for that movie’s sequel in which Hawn stars as Mrs. Claus.

Reflecting on how they first met decades ago on set, Russell said he was “impressed with Goldie visually.”

“The images of her were alluring and attractive, so all those things were taking place,” the actor explained. “But then you get to know somebody and you begin to find that, yeah, you do share things in common deeply. Hey, listen, it goes where it goes.”

GOLDIE HAWN SAYS WORKING WITH KURT RUSSELL ON CHRISTMAS MOVIE WAS LIKE A 'HONEYMOON'

Hawn and Russell, 69, have created a close-knit family. According to the outlet, the couple raised their son, actor Wyatt Russell, 34, as well as their children from previous marriages: Russell’s son Boston and Hawn’s kids, actors Kate, 41, and Oliver Hudson, 44.

“For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have,” said Russell. “I don’t know -- 40 years isn’t enough to finally say, ‘Well I guess…’”

“Well, we’re not at 40 years yet,” chimed Hawn. “Our children got married… Oliver’s very happily married and Wyatt’s very happily married. Katie got married once and that didn’t work, and she’s with this most amazing human and I don’t know if she’ll marry again. The point is that we all tried marriage and sometimes marriage doesn’t work.”

For Hawn and Russell, they’re perfectly content with not saying “I do.”

KATE HUDSON SHARES GOLDIE HAWN TRIBUTE ON HER MOM’S 75TH BIRTHDAY: ‘I LOVE YOU TO INFINITY AND BEYOND’

“It’s not about the marriage,” Hawn told the outlet. “It’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And that’s a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You’ve got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling.”