©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Emma Stone engaged to ‘SNL’ writer-director Dave McCary

By Nate Day | Fox News
Actress Emma Stone is engaged.

The actress' beau, "Saturday Night Live" writer and segment director Dave McCary, posted a photo to Instagram showcasing Stone's ring.

He captioned the photo with a simple heart emoji.

Stone has yet to post an announcement on social media.

According to Page Six, Stone, 30, and McCary, 34, have been dating since 2017. However, the two rarely make joint appearances in public and keep their relationship fairly private.

In August 2018, Stone opened up to Elle about the possibility of a future marriage and family.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have reportedly been dating since 2017.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have reportedly been dating since 2017. (Getty)

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," Stone told the magazine. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

The actress previously dated her "Amazing Spider-Man" co-star Andrew Garfield from 2011 to 2015.