©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate their love with a kiss

The couple celebrated 20 years of marriage in November

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are still head over heels for each other.

The 51-year-old actress posted a new photo on social media kissing her longtime love, 76, as they enjoyed the sunset on a beach.

"I can express no kinder sign of love, than this kind kiss" William Shakespeare....... 💋," Zeta-Jones captioned the photo.

The Oscar winners celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in November. The pair share two kids, a son Dylan, 20, and a daughter, Carys, 17.

Zeta-Jones told People magazine in July that they won't be celebrating the milestone with any big party this year. 

"Not that I'm a big party fan anyway," she said. "It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we're not doing that until we're completely out of the woods. So I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on."

 Michael Douglas (L) and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated 20 years of marriage in November.  (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The longtime couple just became grandparents again. Douglas' son from a previous marriage, Cameron, welcomed a son named Ryder with his longtime partner Viviane Thibes. They are already parents to 3-year-old Lua. 

The "Wall Street" star commented on his son's social media announcement. "So happy for Vivian and you. Don't think Lua is sure about this yet! What a holiday present."

The "Zorro" actress added, "Lua's Face! like.....'whatever..........' Hilarious! Congrats!!"

