Emma Stone says she wants to start a family

Emma Stone hinted she's interested in starting a family.

The 31-year-old actress spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" about her upcoming appearance in "Croods: A New Age." She plays the character Eep in the movie about the prehistoric Crood family.

While discussing the role, Stone was questioned about her interest in starting a "pack" of her own one day.

"I feel pretty good about starting my own pack," Stone told the outlet. "Although I don't think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are...They're pretty rough and tumble and I don't know if my pack would be as rough and tumble."

The actress reportedly tied the knot to Dave McCary this year. Sources confirmed the nuptials to People magazine after the pair were photographed wearing matching rings back in September.

McCary, a "Saturday Night Live" writer and segment director, confirmed their engagement last December in a photo on Instagram showcasing Stone's ring. The pair reportedly began dating in 2017.

In August 2018, Stone opened up to Elle about the possibility of a future marriage and family.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," Stone told the magazine. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

The actress previously dated her "Amazing Spider-Man" costar Andrew Garfield from 2011 to 2015.