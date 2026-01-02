Sydney Sweeney and Kate Hudson lead winter’s fur fashion trend among celebrities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Winter outings came with fur-forward looks this season for celebrities.

Sydney Sweeney and Kate Hudson were among the stars embracing fur for cold-weather outings, while others opted for everything from head-to-toe fur coats to understated trim.

SYDNEY SWEENEY

Sydney Sweeney opted for a polished winter look accented with fur.

The 28-year-old actress was photographed leaving a building in Midtown New York City on Dec. 1 wearing a long camel-colored coat featuring an oversized cream fur collar. She paired the outerwear with slim black sunglasses, a small tan handbag and pointed white knee-high boots, wearing her blonde hair straight and parted down the middle.

Sweeney later appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where she and Amanda Seyfried promoted their thriller, "The Housemaid." The actress also spoke about her recent projects, including wrapping production on the latest season of "Euphoria."

KATE HUDSON

Kate Hudson stepped out in an ankle-grazing gray fur coat during winter outings.

The actress wore the statement look while in New York City on Dec. 17, 2025, as she promoted her newly released film, "Song Sung Blue." Hudson wore the plush coat throughout multiple press appearances, featuring a textured finish and high collar. She paired the look with a black midi dress, pointed black heels and a satin clutch.

The same evening, Hudson appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," where she discussed her role in "Song Sung Blue," a film based on the true story of a couple who form a Neil Diamond tribute band. The actress also celebrated her recent Golden Globe nomination while promoting the movie, which opened in theaters Dec. 25.

KATE MIDDLETON

Kate Middleton stepped out in a fur-trimmed look for a royal holiday appearance in London.

The Princess of Wales attended the "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 5 wearing a tailored deep-green coat dress accented with a black fur collar. She paired the polished look with drop earrings, black tights and heels, wearing her hair styled in loose waves as she greeted guests at the event she spearheaded.

The appearance marked Middleton’s role as host of the annual service, which she uses to spotlight community service and compassion during the holiday season.

MARIAH CAREY

Mariah Carey nailed Aspen winter style this holiday season.

The singer was photographed leaving Kemo Sabe, a Western-wear shop in Aspen, wearing a belted light-colored fur coat paired with oversized sunglasses and a cowboy hat. Carey styled the look with patterned Gucci boots and statement accessories as she stepped out into the snowy resort town.

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer has made Aspen a familiar holiday destination, often spending the winter season in the mountain town.

Carey also shared additional fur-forward looks from the trip on Instagram this week, captioning the post, "🤠❄️ Aspen moments!!" and pairing plush outerwear with Western-inspired hats. Fans praised the looks in the comments, with several calling on the singer to release a country album.

NICKI MINAJ

Nicki Minaj wore a dramatic fur look during an appearance in New York City in November.

The rapper was photographed arriving at the United Nations on Nov. 18 wearing a black fur coat layered over a fitted black look. She paired the statement outerwear with a wide leather belt cinched at the waist, sleek black heels and a structured handbag, completing the ensemble with blunt bangs and long, glossy waves.

The "Super Bass" rapper spoke at an event hosted by the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, where she addressed religious violence and the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

MILEY CYRUS

Miley Cyrus kept her look sharp with a fur accent while in Los Angeles.

The singer was photographed arriving at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Dec. 4 wearing a cropped dark-fur jacket paired with black leather pants and pointed heels. She kept accessories minimal, styling the look with statement rings and wearing her hair pulled back as she smiled for cameras outside the studio.

The appearance came as Cyrus was promoting her new song, "Dream as One."

During her time on the show, Cyrus discussed writing the track for the upcoming film "Avatar: Fire and Ash," explaining that the song was inspired by the movie’s emotional themes and sense of connection.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Fur added a soft contrast to Taylor Swift’s New York look, part of a broader wave of late-night talk show fashion moments this December.

The singer was photographed arriving at "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Dec. 10 wearing a plush, light-toned coat layered over a form-fitting top and plaid mini skirt. Swift paired the look with knee-high brown boots and bold red lipstick, wearing her hair styled with bangs as she greeted fans outside the studio.

During her appearance, Swift spoke about career longevity and the importance of mentorship. She also reflected on major milestones from the past year, including regaining ownership of her music catalog.

PARIS HILTON

Paris Hilton was photographed in New York wearing a winter look accented with fur.

The media personality appeared in a black leather coat featuring plush fur trim along the collar and cuffs while out in the city. The belted outerwear was layered over a bright pink lace dress that peeked out below the hem, adding contrast to the dark-leather look.

Hilton completed the outfit with oversized black sunglasses, black knee-high boots and a quilted black handbag with a chain strap. She wore her long blonde hair straight and parted down the middle as she walked through Midtown.

Hilton has also been sharing holiday moments on Instagram, posting videos with her children, London and Phoenix. She has long referred to the season as "Slivmas," a nickname she regularly uses while documenting festive family time.

CIARA

Ciara grabbed attention with a bold head-to-toe pink look during a holiday performance in New York.

The Grammy-winning singer appeared at the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 27 wearing a fluffy pink Cordova ski suit. She completed the pairing with a belted waist and matching textured boots. The eye-catching ensemble stood out along the parade route as Ciara performed atop a float during the annual event.

During a live interview at the parade, Ciara shared that the appearance marked her third time performing at the Thanksgiving Day celebration and her first with her entire family in attendance, including husband Russell Wilson and their children. She also said she chose the Cordova look to stay warm while adding "a little fun" and "a little drama" to her performance.

KRISTEN BELL

Kristen Bell leaned into comfort with a fur-accented look while out in Los Angeles.

The actress was photographed in Los Angeles on Nov. 25 wearing a fitted brown long-sleeve top accented with fur cuffs, paired with high-waisted black trousers and pointed black heels. She completed the look with oversized sunglasses and a structured black handbag, wearing her hair loose as she waved to fans.

Bell later appeared on the show alongside husband Dax Shepard to promote their 2012 film "Hit & Run," which recently began streaming on Netflix. During the interview, the couple reflected on revisiting the project with their children and shared lighthearted stories about family holiday traditions.

RIHANNA

Rihanna brought an edge-heavy take on fur to a nighttime outing in Los Angeles.

The singer was photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, on Nov. 20 wearing a cropped black leather bomber jacket detailed with feather-like accents throughout the fabric and dramatic black fur framing the collar. The statement outerwear framed her face as she paired it with a long black-leather skirt featuring layered panels.

Rihanna finished the look with pointed black heels and oversized wraparound sunglasses. Bold textures, fur and feather detailing defined the outfit.

