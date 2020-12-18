Tom Cruise, 58, reportedly dating ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ co-star Hayley Atwell, 38

Not even a pandemic could stop Tom Cruise from finding someone special.

The actor, 58, is reportedly dating his "Mission: Impossible 7" co-star Hayley Atwell, 38.

A production source from the film told U.K.’s The Sun on Friday that the pair "hit it off from day one."

"Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become family inseparable," the insider alleged.

Reps for the stars didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Cruise was first married to actress and producer Mimi Rogers from 1987 until 1990. That same year, he tied the knot to his second wife, actress Nicole Kidman. The pair share two children: Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25. The couple called it quits in 2001. Then in 2006, Cruise said "I do" once more to actress Katie Holmes. That union lasted until 2012. They have a daughter named Suri, 14.

TOM CRUISE TO WRAP FILMING FOR THE YEAR EARLY FOLLOWING OUTBURSTS: REPORT

The former "Agent Carter" star previously dated model Evan Jones for two years before they parted ways in 2015, Page Six reported.

According to The Sun, Cruise will reportedly take a break from filming "Mission: Impossible 7" for an early Christmas holiday. The outlet reported that Friday will be his final day on set for the year, and from there, Cruise plans to take his private jet to Miami where he’ll spend some time with his son Connor.

"It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it’s not getting any easier – Christmas can’t come soon enough," an insider told the outlet. "Tom has decided he’s ready for a break and is now going to wind up filming for 2020 on Friday, and fly to Miami over the weekend on his private jet to spend Christmas with his son."

The source added: "It’s the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while."

TOM CRUISE YELLS AT 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE' CREW MEMBERS FOR BREAKING COVID-19 GUIDELINES

During his initial tirade, Cruise hinted at his exhaustion when he claimed he was in constant contact with studios, insurance companies and producers as the "Mission: Impossible 7" production was seen as the "gold standard" for filming amid the pandemic.

"The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw," said another source. "Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked."

Reps for Paramount did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Audio of his first rant went viral just days ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf---ers," he shouted after reportedly seeing two crew members standing within six feet of one another. "I don't ever want to see it again. Ever. And if you don't do it, you're fired, and I see you do it again, you're f---ing gone."

He later added: "We are not shutting this f---ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f---ing gone."

The flick, which stars and is produced by Cruise, is currently set for a November 2021 release.

Fox News’ Nate Date contributed to this report.