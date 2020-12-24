Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie ‘still raging’ ahead of difficult Christmas, holidays: things ‘are not that simple’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in for yet another complicated Christmas.

The former A-list pair, who announced their split in September 2016, "are still raging" about their ongoing divorce and custody battle and many of their issues remain unresolved and stagnant for the most part, according to Page Six.

Reports circulated that Pitt, 57, was going to be able to see at least three of his children with the "Maleficent" star, 45, this Christmas Eve, however, the outlet – citing a source with insight on the matter – is told that things are "not that simple."

"Every holiday, every birthday, someone always leaks the same thing about Brad and his supposed plans to see the kids, like the pizza party for Shiloh’s birthday this year – and it seems like there’s never any truth to it," claimed the insider.

Despite the bitterness between Jolie and Pitt, the pair were said to be "finally headed toward some resolution" in their custody stalemate over their six children but in August Jolie moved to dismiss the judge presiding over the divorce and much of the findings that had been kept under wraps were reportedly unsealed – further delaying the divorce.

Right now, things "seem to be at a standstill and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be resolved anytime soon," the insider relayed to Page Six on Thursday and regardless of when Pitt will see his kids, the entire debacle has been "pretty tragic for everyone."

"This continues to be a very hard time for the family," added the source.

Reps for Jolie and Pitt did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.