Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew is 'walking on eggshells' after his rant: report

The crew working on Tom Cruise's new movie "Mission: Impossible 7" is reportedly on edge after his coronavirus rant went viral.

A source told Us Weekly, "They believe [the rant] had a lot to do with his ego. Good intentions aside, he didn’t need to rant and rave the way he did."

The insider added how everyone on set has been "walking on eggshells."

Cruise, 58, made headlines when leaked audio of his tirade went public. He can be heard yelling and scolding the production team after he reportedly saw employees not following coronavirus safety guidelines, according to The Sun.

The 58-year-old actor has been in production on "MI:7" all over Europe during the pandemic and called the set of the film the "gold standard" of shooting.

"They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us," he yelled. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down."

"We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone."

Cruise, who is also an executive producer on the project, reportedly shelled out over $600,000 of his own cash to charter two cruise ships from Norway’s Hurtigruten company to be used to house cast and crew for the film, Forbes said in September.

The "Top Gun" star reportedly feels immense pressure to finish the movie.

On-set sources spoke to People magazine about the ordeal and explained that Cruise is working incredibly hard to maintain production of the movie during a period where filming could shut down in an instant.

"It’s hard to [describe] how incredibly intense and focused he is on making every movie the absolute best possible," said a U.K.-based production source. "The 'Mission: Impossible' movies are very special to him. They are ‘his’ movies. Tom helped set up the COVID protocol. Of course, he takes it personally when the protocol is broken."

A rep for Cruise didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.