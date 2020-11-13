Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis ended 7-year engagement earlier this year: Reports

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis reportedly called off their engagement earlier this year.

The two called it quits after seven years of being engaged, according to multiple reports.

They first became involved in 2011 and got engaged in late 2012. Wilde, 36, and Sudeikis, 45, share two children: Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," an insider told People magazine. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

'TED LASSO' STAR JASON SUDEIKIS ON HOW HE CREATED THE TITULAR CHARACTER: 'WHAT DO YOU WEAR?'

The "Ted Lasso" star told Stephen Colbert that he and Wilde "hit it off" when they met "at a finale party for 'SNL,'" according to the outlet.

"I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone,'" he recounted. "So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things."

The actor's schedule freed up eventually and everything fell into place.

"And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races."

OLIVIA WILDE BLASTS IVANKA TRUMP OVER PHOTO OF PRESIDENT TRUMP WORKING AT HOSPITAL

He added: "We sort of reintroduced ourselves. The universe had more in store for us in the fall."

The relationship began not long after the "Booksmart" director split from her first husband, Tao Ruspoli.

“I was just learning to be by myself,” she previously told Marie Claire in 2013 of meeting the "Saturday Night Live" alum. “I’d been divorced nine months. We were both seeing people but were single. He seemed to really see me, see through the b------t.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two were in no rush to get hitched because they felt they had already committed to one another.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“We are seriously connected,” said Wilde during an interview with Porter Edit in 2016. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.’”

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.