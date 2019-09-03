Kristen Stewart opens up about Robert Pattinson relationship: ‘It wasn’t real life anymore’

Kristen Stewart is finally speaking out about her relationship with “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson.

Stewart and Pattinson began dating after co-starring in the 2008 film that launched the franchise and continued their romance through four sequels. However, in light of the film's popularity and the adjacent media circus, Stewart, now 29, said she and Pattinson decided to keep their relationship low-key.

KRISTEN STEWART SAYS UPCOMING 'CHARLIE'S ANGELS' REBOOT IS 'SO GROUNDED'

“When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” the “Charlie’s Angels” star recounted in an interview published Tuesday by Harper’s Bazaar U.K. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.'”

Stewart and Pattinson, 33, dated for four years before calling it quits in July 2012 after images surfaced of Stewart kissing married “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders. The “Lizzie” actress and Pattinson briefly reignited their romance the following year before splitting for good.

While Stewart has since moved on from Pattinson, the star says she has elected not to put a label on her sexuality and simply wants to “enjoy my life.”

KRISTEN STEWART, ROBERT PATTINSON FUEL ROMANCE RUMORS AFTER BEING SPOTTED TOGETHER IN LA

“I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life because in protecting it, I was ruining it,” she lamented. “What, you can’t go outside with who you’re with? You can’t talk about it in an interview?"

Stewart told The New York Times Style Magazine in 2016 that she felt public pressure to stay with Pattinson and their relationship was being exploited by the media.

“People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly that our relationship was made into a product,” she explained. “It wasn’t real life anymore and that was gross to me. It’s not that I want to hide who I am or hide anything I’m doing in my life. It’s that I don’t want to become a part of a story for entertainment value.”

KRISTEN STEWART SAYS SHE SPEAKS TO GHOSTS, IS VERY 'SENSITIVE' TO THEIR ENERGY

Stewart now says that she feels more in control of her life and has been able to showcase more of herself.

“Every day I get older, life gets easier,” Stewart said, adding that making the choice to become vocal about her sexuality was more about accepting herself than wanting the world to accept who she was.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I was informed by an old school mentality, which is — you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls, and they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote-unquote ‘lesbian,’ but you also don’t identify as a quote-unquote ‘heterosexual.’ And people like to know stuff, so what the f--- are you?”

She continued: “I have fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favor, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.’ I don’t want to work with people like that.”