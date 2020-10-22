Matthew McConaughey reveals why he never dated his co-stars: 'It organically just happened'

Matthew McConaughey is dishing on his love life as a Hollywood heartthrob.

During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the 50-year-old actor was asked whether he had consciously chosen not to become romantically involved with his co-stars.

"I think it organically just happened," said McConaughey, who has been married to Camila Alves since 2012.

The star has worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, Penelope Cruz and more showbiz stunners, but he always chose to keep things professional.

"If you look at the history of films, when you see a couple — say they did a movie together and then later on they get married, and they make another movie together. Watch the movie -- when they’re really good is the movie before it was ever public that they’re getting together ..." The Oscar winner explained. "But once they get married, you watch that movie, they’re not near as good together... It’s the movie when they met that you go, 'That's the one [where] this thing is sizzling.'"

McConaughey noted that his co-stars were also interested in keeping things platonic, but he admitted that there may have been "certain crushes" between co-stars.

"But we always just kind of kept it professional," he recounted. "Or maybe we were dating somebody seriously outside of ourselves at the time and we both respected that for the other."

Among his famous co-stars is Kate Hudson, who previously named McConaughey her worst on-screen kiss.

"The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it’s like, I mean, it’s like there’s just something happening and there’s, like, snot or wind," recounted Hudson during an episode of the "Goop" podcast, per Yahoo Entertainment.

She added: "Like when we were kissing in the end of 'Fool’s Gold,' we’re in the ocean, we like had the plane crash — he just had snot all over his face."

McConaughey then discussed his life in the spotlight.

"A certain amount of fame is for rent," he said. "My wife and my family in my mind are non-negotiable. So the non-negotiable things in my life, when I've watered their proverbial garden, that's when my garden grew and I flourished."

The actor and his wife share three children: Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 7.