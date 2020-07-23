Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds joke about a fourth pregnancy in hilarious exchange

It seems Ryan Reynolds isn't looking to have a fourth child with his wife Blake Lively any time soon.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old actor shared a brief clip from his 2010 film "Buried" on Instagram with the logo for Aviation Gin -- his own brand -- edited into the scene in several places, including a flask that Reynolds takes a swig from.

"Before Deadpool, I was an actor," he wrote in the caption. "One of my favorite projects was a film called 'Buried' and it’s now on @Hulu. 10 years later, it really holds up!"

He joked: "Although I don’t recall the aggressive product placement."

Lively, 32, left a funny comment on her hubby's post.

"I think this just got me pregnant," she said, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

In typical fashion, Reynolds offered a witty response.

"I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of forever and ever," joked the "Deadpool" star. "If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you."

Reynolds and Lively already share three daughters: James, 5, Inez, 3, and a third was born last year -- they have yet to announce the baby's name.

It's not a rarity to see the two poke fun at one another.

In May, during an appearance on "The Tonight Show," Reynolds joked that he had to choose between quarantine with Lively and his kids or his "secret" family in Denmark.

"It was a toss-up for a minute there, should I quarantine with my publicly facing family or my secret family in Denmark? It was a real toss-up. I miss [my Denmark family] very much right now," Reynolds said, adding that eventually, "I went with the Hollywood family. It's been great. It's a decision I don't regret at all. It's been fun."