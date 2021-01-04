Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde spotted holding hands at wedding amid dating rumors

There appears to be a new couple in Hollywood.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were spotted holding hands while attending a wedding together over the weekend in California, according to new photos obtained by Page Six.

The actress/director, 36, and British singer/actor, 26, reportedly grew close while working on their upcoming film, "Don't Worry Darling," which is in the middle of production.

The new pair attended the wedding of his agent, Jeff Azoff, at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif., according to the outlet. It was a very small event with only a few guests due to coronavirus restrictions.

A source told People magazine, "They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks."

The "Adore You" artist wore a tuxedo while the "Booksmart" director donned a floor-length floral dress.

News of Wilde's split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis broke in November 2020. The former couple share son, Otis, 6, and a daughter, Daisy, 4.

They first became involved in 2011 and got engaged in late 2012.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," an insider told People magazine. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

Styles was last linked to model Kiko Mizuhara in 2019.

Reps for Wilde and Styles didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.