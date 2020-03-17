Emma Stone, Dave McCary postpone their wedding amid coronavirus pandemic: report

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Page Six has learned.

The Oscar-winning actress, 31, and McCary, 34, were set to tie the knot in Los Angeles this past weekend, but are holding off for now. As Page Six previously reported, the couple didn’t reveal the location of the planned nuptials on their wedding invitation.

We’re told they haven’t set a new date.

The pair announced their engagement in December after two years of dating. Stone first met McCary, a former segment director on “Saturday Night Live,” when she hosted the show in 2016. They were first romantically linked in October 2017.

Page Six has reached out to reps for Stone and McCary for comment.

