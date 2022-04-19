Zelenskyy vows to fight Russian takeover of Donbas

Russia planned to invade Belarus after election, Ukraine claims

Russia planned an invasion of Belarus after its contested 2020 election, the intelligence department of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense claimed, publishing newly unearthed documents.

The documents reveal the preparation of the 1st Panzer Army of Russia for the invasion and capture of Belarus, the ministry claimed Tuesday.

"After the falsification of the presidential election in Belarus, the Russian Federation developed a plan to invade and suppress popular protests," the Ukrainian agency claimed . "The occupation of Belarus was planned under the pretext of avoiding Russia's involvement ‘in the European continental region in a regional or large-scale war with NATO member states in the West.’"

