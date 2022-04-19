Zelenskyy vows to fight Russian takeover of Donbas
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to oppose the Russian offensive in the Donbas region Monday as Russian President Vladimir Putin refocused his forces on the east and south of Ukraine.
Russia planned an invasion of Belarus after its contested 2020 election, the intelligence department of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense claimed, publishing newly unearthed documents.
The documents reveal the preparation of the 1st Panzer Army of Russia for the invasion and capture of Belarus, the ministry claimed Tuesday.
"After the falsification of the presidential election in Belarus, the Russian Federation developed a plan to invade and suppress popular protests," the Ukrainian agency claimed . "The occupation of Belarus was planned under the pretext of avoiding Russia's involvement ‘in the European continental region in a regional or large-scale war with NATO member states in the West.’"
Five civilians are dead in eastern Ukraine after Russia attacked Kharkiv, an official said.
Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synyehubov said Tuesday at least 17 other civilians were wounded in the attack.
"No matter how many soldiers are drawn there, we will defend ourselves," Zelenskyy said in an address on the results of the 54th day of the war. "We will fight. We will not give up anything Ukrainian."
