Eric Shawn, a New York-based anchor and senior correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC), joined the network when it launched in 1996. He is currently the anchor of America's News Headquarters (Saturdays 6-7 p.m. ET and Sundays 12-1 p.m. ET and 4-5 p.m. ET). Shawn also regularly reported from the United Nations and has specialized in politics and terrorism, including anchoring hour-long news specials on topics ranging from election coverage to investigative documentaries as well as breaking news. He has provided live coverage from both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions during the 1992, 1996 and 2004 elections.

Shawn also covered September 11 from Ground Zero for months after the towers collapsed and subsequently covered additional U.S. terror cases.

In 2004, he led a Fox News investigation that uncovered new evidence in the murder of Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa, based on the claims of hit-man Frank Sheeran, who admitted to Shawn, and in his biography, that he shot Hoffa in a house in Detroit. The investigation revealed a "blood pattern" on the floor of the house that fit Sheeran's story precisely.

Shawn reported on the O.J. Simpson murder trial, the Iraq War diplomatic developments at the United Nations, the Michael Skakel trial, the death of Princess Diana, and other breaking stories around the globe.. He has interviewed world leaders from President Bill Clinton, to U.N. Secretary Generals Kofi Annan and Ban Ki Moon, as well as Israeli Prime Ministers Shimon Peres, Benjamin Netanyahu, Ehud Barak, Ehud Olmert and Ariel Sharon. He also sat down with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad for an extensive in-depth interview in September, 2010 and has also interviewed Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. Shawn's interview with Pakistan activist and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was conducted just a few months before her assassination, in 2007.

He first started covering terrorist attacks against America with the shooting in 1990 of Rabbi Meir Kahane, the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center and New York City bombing plot, the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing, and the attacks and aftermath of 9/11.

Prior to joining FNC, Shawn served as a correspondent for FOX News Edge. He covered numerous breaking news stories, including the Unabomber arrest, the TWA flight 800 crash, the siege in Waco, Texas, the Freeman standoff, the William Kennedy Smith trial, the 1992 Clinton campaign, as well as the White House. He also served as a war correspondent in the Persian Gulf and Somalia. Shawn also provided daily reports for the 1995 murder trial of O.J. Simpson direct from the courthouse in Los Angeles. Before that, he was a reporter for WNYW-TV (FOX) in New York beginning in 1989. Prior to that, Shawn was an anchor and reporter at WPIX-TV and WNYC-TV, in New York.

Shawn graduated from Georgetown University with a bachelor of arts degree in urban studies. He is the author of the book "U.N. Exposed" and was also a correspondent for the FOX Network News magazine, FOX Files.