Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Ukrainian mother, 3-month-old among 8 dead in Odesa

The woman gave birth to the child just one month before the start of Russia’s invasion

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine on Sunday, Zelenskyy says Video

Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine on Sunday, Zelenskyy says

'The Big Saturday Show' panelists react to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's announcement that Secretary of State Blinken and Defense Secretary Austin will travel to Ukraine to discuss arms support.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian mother and her 3-month-old baby are among eight dead, following a Russian missile strike in Odesa, according to a report.

"She was a mom. She is no more. And neither is her 3 months old baby girl Kira," said Ukrainian parliament member Lesia Vaslenko, posting a photo of the deceased woman.

Eighteen others were injured and several buildings were destroyed in the Saturday attack. A number of other victims are believed to still be under the rubble, the Kyiv Independent reported.

ZELENSKYY WARNS RUSSIA WILL LIKELY INVADE OTHER COUNTRIES IF SUCCESSFUL IN UKRAINE

The woman gave birth to the child just one month before the start of Russia’s invasion and posted a photo during the war to celebrate the child’s birthday.

"These were the best 40 weeks ever. Our girl is 1 month old now. Daddy got her first flowers. It's a whole new level of happiness," the February post read, which has been shared online following their deaths.

BLINKEN, AUSTIN TO VISIT UKRAINE SUNDAY, ZELENSKYY SAYS

The attack also caused major damage to a 16-story residential complex in Arkadia, a residential area within Odesa, the Kyiv Independent reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Ukrainian soldier holds an Easter cake and an icon during a blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A Ukrainian soldier holds an Easter cake and an icon during a blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack during a press conference Saturday afternoon, vowing revenge on those responsible. The Ukrainian military later said the missiles were launched by a Russian bomber Tu-95 from the Caspian Sea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.