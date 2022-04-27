Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Russian troops in Kherson break up pro-Ukraine rally with tear gas, stun grenades: report

Local officials claim Moscow has appointed its own mayor to lead Ukraine city

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least four people have been injured Wednesday in the Ukrainian city of Kherson after Russian troops there used tear gas and stun grenades to break up a pro-Ukraine protest, authorities say. 

The forceful pushback from Russia’s army comes a day after they seized full control of the city center and appointed their own mayor, Reuters reports, citing local authorities. 

"During a peaceful pro-Ukrainian rally on Freedom Square in the city of Kherson, servicemen of the Russian armed forces used tear gas and stun grenades against the civilian population," the Office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General said Wednesday. 

People are seen fleeing after tear gas is fired Wednesday, April 27 during a pro-Ukraine rally in Kherson.

People are seen fleeing after tear gas is fired Wednesday, April 27 during a pro-Ukraine rally in Kherson. (Reuters)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

Two people who claimed to have been at the rally told Reuters that people were waving Ukrainian flags and chanting "Glory to Ukraine" before the Russian troops showed up. 

The soldiers reportedly started opening fire into the air, but "there wasn't panic until they threw the tear gas grenade," Mykyta, an 18-year-old student, said to the news agency. 

People are seen fleeing from the rally in Kherson on Wednesday, April 27.

People are seen fleeing from the rally in Kherson on Wednesday, April 27. (Reuters)

Ihor, a 33-year-old former factory worker, told Reuters that people who are still residing in Kherson are "depressed" as they "understand that they really can’t do anything." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Many Kherson residents are afraid," he added. "All the same, Kherson residents do not give up, they quietly go to rallies. They've hung up flags, blue and yellow ribbons, all in support of Ukraine." 

A fallen rocket that was fired from Kherson but got intercepted by Ukrainian forces remains unexploded in the street in Mykolaiv, Ukraine on April 4.

A fallen rocket that was fired from Kherson but got intercepted by Ukrainian forces remains unexploded in the street in Mykolaiv, Ukraine on April 4. (Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Regional governor Hennadiy Laguta said Tuesday that the Russian occupation forces his administration to leave Kherson, but his current whereabouts are unknown, Reuters also reported. 