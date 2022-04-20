Zelenskyy laments repeatedly asking allies for weapons they have in storage, says war would be over

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it is "unfair" that he is forced to repeatedly ask allied nations for security assistance when they have arms sitting in storage.

"If we had access to all the weapons we need, which our partners have and which are comparable to the weapons used by the Russian Federation, we would have already ended this war," he said in a late-night address Tuesday.

"That is why I emphasize the simple truth in literally every contact with the leaders of the democratic world, in all negotiations, in all interviews - it is unfair that Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have been storing somewhere for years," he added.

Zelenskyy argued that Ukraine has proven its military capabilities are superior to Russia’s despite the sheer number of military Moscow has to offer up in comparison to Kyiv.

Russia has about 900,000 soldiers in active military service across its forces compared to Ukraine's 196,600, though Russia’s army is only estimated to be about twice the size of Ukraine’s with the Russian army consisting of 280,000 soldiers compared with Ukraine's 125,600.

In addition, Russia has 2 million in reserves while Ukraine has about 900,000 reservists.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly argued that he is not getting the type of security assistance he needs to effectively end the war with Russia.

Moscow has launched a second offensive in eastern Ukraine after Russian forces failed to take Kyiv.

The concentrated campaign in the Donbas is expected to be even more brutal than the previous near-eight weeks of war that has plagued the country.

"If they have the weapons that Ukraine needs here, needs now, if they have the ammunition that we need here and now, it is their moral duty, first of all, to help protect freedom," the Ukrainian president argued. "Help save the lives of thousands of Ukrainians."

The U.S., which has provided $2.6 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, held talks with top allies Tuesday to discuss the ongoing crisis and Kyiv’s continued needs.

A senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday that the U.S. would send Ukraine another seven flights worth of military equipment over the next 24-hour period and maintained that security officials are in constant contact with Ukraine on its needs.