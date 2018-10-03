Brooke Singman

Clinton accuser Juanita Broaddrick demands FBI probe on Clinton rape claim, amid Kavanaugh furor
Juanita Broaddrick is calling on the FBI to launch an investigation into her longstanding allegations that former President Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 — accusing Democrats of a “double standard” for ignoring her case while demanding such a probe into allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The high school friend of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, whose name has been drawn into the allegations leveled against the Supreme Court nominee by several women, said Friday he would cooperate with any law enforcement investigation that will “confidentially” probe the allegations, which he “categorically” denies.