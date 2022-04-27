Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine war: Intelligence expert raises concerns over Zelenskyy call for 'global control' of Russian nukes

Zelenskyy's call may be the 'existential threat' Putin has waited for

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent call for global control of Russia’s nuclear weapons poses a "reckless and provocative" action against Vladimir Putin, a former DIA operative told Fox News Digital. 

Zelenskyy marked the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster with a speech condemning Russia’s "completely irresponsible actions," highlighting the dangerous actions taken around nuclear power plants during the invasion of Ukraine. 

"I believe that after all that the Russian military has done in the Chernobyl zone and at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, no one in the world can feel safe knowing how many nuclear facilities, nuclear weapons and related technologies the Russian state has," Zelenskyy said. "If Russia has forgotten what Chernobyl is, it means that global control over Russia’s nuclear facilities, and nuclear technology is needed."

Rebekah Koffler, author of "Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America," advised that Zelenkyy’s call will "likely trigger catastrophic measures by Putin." 

"One of the triggers for Putin’s invasions – not the ultimate driver but a trigger – was Zelenskyy’s call for Ukraine to become a nuclear power," Koffler explained. "Russia’s entire security strategy hinges on nuclear warfare, due to conventional inferiority to U.S. forces." 

"Putin interprets Zelenskyy’s call as a major threat, which he must prevent and possibly preempt," she added. 

Former Russian foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev previously told Fox News Digital that Putin would only consider using nuclear weapons if he felt there was an "existential threat" to his country or regime. 

"If Russia or one of those countries really threatened in their hearts – existentially, that is … if NATO troops come to Moscow, then probably they will resort to nuclear weapons," Kozyrev said. 

Putin reiterated his nuclear threats following Finland and Sweden’s indication that both may look to apply for NATO membership in June when the current member nations meet in Madrid. 

Zelenskyy has said that "all countries should be concerned" about Putin and his nuclear weapons threats.

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 