Not a single Ukrainian soldier accepted Russia's Mariupol surrender offer: report

An offer from Moscow this week for Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol to lay down their arms in exchange for a safe evacuation out of the besieged city had no takers, a report says, with one Marine commander saying that "no one believes the Russians."

The tactical flop has prompted Russia’s Ministry of Defence to announce Wednesday that it will "once again offer the nationalist battalion fighters and foreign mercenaries to stop fighting and lay down their weapons" by 7 a.m. ET. Their first deadline and safe surrender offer on Tuesday passed with not a single soldier agreeing, the ministry said, according to Reuters.

"No one believes the Russians," Maj. Serhiy Volyna of Ukraine’s 36th Separate Marine Brigade told the Washington Post, adding that others who previously have trusted Russia’s guarantees of safe passage have been met with gunfire.

Ukrainian soldiers trying to defend Mariupol are taking cover in the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works factory. Ukraine also says there are civilians inside the facility.

In a Facebook video posted Wednesday, Volyna said he believes Russian forces are currently outnumbering Ukrainians there 10 to one.

"This is our appeal to the world … we are probably facing our last days, if not hours," Volyna warned.

"We are only defending one object, the Azovstal plant, where, in addition to military personnel, there are also civilians who have fallen victim to this war," the marine commander added. He said there were "more than 500 wounded" at the plant and "hundreds" of civilians sheltering in the building.

Unverified video of women and children said to be in bunkers beneath the Azovstal plant in Mariupol has circulated in recent days.

