Ukraine
Published

Olaf Scholz, German chancellor, ‘denied Kyiv most weapons it wanted’

Germany has come under fire for allegedly refusing to directly send heavy weapons to Ukraine

Times of London
Germany's chancellor is being accused of blocking the delivery of tanks to Ukraine and crossing out two-thirds of the items on Kyiv’s military wish list.

Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, issues a statement following a virtual meeting with world leaders at the Chancellery April 19, 2022, in Berlin, Germany.

Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, issues a statement following a virtual meeting with world leaders at the Chancellery April 19, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. (Clemens Bilan/Pool/Getty Images)

The country has come under fire for allegedly refusing to directly send heavy weapons to Ukraine, even as allies such as the United States, Britain, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands boost their deliveries.

This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his government’s sluggishness in delivering weapons to Ukraine.

"We have asked the German arms industry to tell us which material it can supply in the near future," Scholz said. 

Under the arrangement, Germany would reimburse Ukraine for any purchases made from German companies.

