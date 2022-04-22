Olaf Scholz, German chancellor, ‘denied Kyiv most weapons it wanted’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Germany's chancellor is being accused of blocking the delivery of tanks to Ukraine and crossing out two-thirds of the items on Kyiv’s military wish list.

The country has come under fire for allegedly refusing to directly send heavy weapons to Ukraine, even as allies such as the United States, Britain, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands boost their deliveries.

This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his government’s sluggishness in delivering weapons to Ukraine.

"We have asked the German arms industry to tell us which material it can supply in the near future," Scholz said.

Under the arrangement, Germany would reimburse Ukraine for any purchases made from German companies.

