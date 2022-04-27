Russia attempting to 'storm again and again' Mariupol steel factory, Ukraine official says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Mariupol official said Wednesday that the Russian military is attempting to "storm again and again" a steel factory in the city where officials have said up to 1,000 civilians are taking cover.

The continuing blitz on the Azovstal plant comes a day after the Mariupol City Council shared what it described as "scary" images of medical work being done to treat the injured still trapped inside the sprawling industrial complex.

"Air attacks on Azovstal do not subside. No silence, but attempts to storm again and again," Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to Mariupol’s mayor, wrote on his Telegram page Wednesday.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Andryushchenko said the repeated attacks show Vladimir Putin’s army is "not hiding further plans for Azovstal and our defenders."

"At the same time, street fights continue again in the sector from the Azovstal plant management to the street," he added.

On Tuesday, Mariupol’s City Council released graphic images purportedly showing wounds being treated by medical workers inside the Azovstal factory.

"This is what the hospital in one of Azovstal's shelters looks like. Scary photos. But the world needs to know what's going on," it said on its Telegram page.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The council said women, children and the elderly are among those taking refuge in the factory in "unsanitary" and "terrible" conditions, without medication.

Also on Tuesday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, proposed the formation of a "humanitarian contact group" that would facilitate safe evacuations of Ukrainians trapped in cities like Mariupol.