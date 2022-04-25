Dramatic images emerge of Russia oil depot fire near Ukraine border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dramatic images are emerging Monday of a massive fire that has broken out at an oil depot in Russia around 60 miles from the Ukrainian border.

The cause of the blaze in Bryansk is unclear, but it comes after Russia last month accused two Ukrainian helicopters of striking a similar facility in Russia’s Belgorod region, southeast of Monday’s flames.

Photos being posted online of the Bryansk fire show thick plumes of black smoke rising into the atmosphere, visible from miles away.

The depot is owned by a subsidiary of the Russian state company Transneft, which operates the Druzhba pipeline that carries crude west to other European countries.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry confirmed the fire and said, although it has damaged a depot containing diesel fuel, the region has enough diesel for 15 days.

It wasn’t clear if the depot was part of the pipeline infrastructure, but Polish pipelines operator PERN said deliveries to Poland have not been affected.

Ukraine had no immediate comment on the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.