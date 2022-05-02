Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ukraine releases video of 2 Russian ships allegedly being destroyed in Black Sea

Reported destruction comes weeks after Moskva sinking

Greg Norman
Greg Norman
Ukraine’s military has released a video Monday purportedly showing two Russian patrol boats being blown up in the Black Sea. 

The clip begins with an aerial view of one Raptor-class boat in the water. The ship then bursts into a fireball, sending debris and sparks flying through the air.  

The second boat – which was on the move – suffers an identical fate. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

"Two Russian Raptor boats were destroyed at daybreak today near Zmiyiny (Snake) Island," Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s military, said in a Facebook post

Russia’s military has not yet commented on the video. 

This split image taken from video purportedly shows a Russian patrol boat being destroyed in the Black Sea.

This split image taken from video purportedly shows a Russian patrol boat being destroyed in the Black Sea. (General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The reported destruction comes a few weeks after Russia’s Moskva warship sank in the Black Sea. 

In mid-April, a U.S. official had told Fox News that the U.S. believes that the flagship vessel was hit with two Ukrainian missiles before going underwater. 

The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, is seen anchored in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, on Sept. 11, 2008. 

The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, is seen anchored in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, on Sept. 11, 2008.  (AP Photo, File)

The Moskva was roughly 60 nautical miles south of Odesa at the time of the explosion. 

Moscow claimed the ship sank after a fire on board caused a blast. 

Fox News' Mark Meredith and Liz Friden contributed to this report. 