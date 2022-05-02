Ukraine releases video of 2 Russian ships allegedly being destroyed in Black Sea

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine’s military has released a video Monday purportedly showing two Russian patrol boats being blown up in the Black Sea.

The clip begins with an aerial view of one Raptor-class boat in the water. The ship then bursts into a fireball, sending debris and sparks flying through the air.

The second boat – which was on the move – suffers an identical fate.

"Two Russian Raptor boats were destroyed at daybreak today near Zmiyiny (Snake) Island," Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s military, said in a Facebook post.

Russia’s military has not yet commented on the video.

The reported destruction comes a few weeks after Russia’s Moskva warship sank in the Black Sea.

In mid-April, a U.S. official had told Fox News that the U.S. believes that the flagship vessel was hit with two Ukrainian missiles before going underwater.

The Moskva was roughly 60 nautical miles south of Odesa at the time of the explosion.

Moscow claimed the ship sank after a fire on board caused a blast.

