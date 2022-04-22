Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ukraine police find more than 1,000 civilian bodies in Kyiv region: report

Russian military withdrew from Kyiv region for new campaign in eastern Ukraine

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Ukrainian police investigating the aftermath of fighting in the Kyiv region have found the bodies of more than 1,000 civilians, according to local media reports Friday. 

Kyiv Region Police Chief Andriy Nebitov was quoted by the website Hromadske as saying that a total of 1,084 bodies have been found around Ukraine’s capital, over 300 of which have yet to be identified.  

He reportedly said 75% of those deaths were people killed from firearms. 

Ukrainian police forensic investigators examine an area with burnt Russian military vehicles destroyed during fighting, in the village of Bervytsia, near Brovary, northeast of Kyiv, on Thursday, April 21.

At least 80 people have been found dead in the town of Borodyanka as rescuers are combing through debris, Hromadske also reported. 

Earlier this week, Nebitov said a 15-year-old girl was among those found in mass burial sites in Borodyanka, according to a Kyiv police Facebook post

The Ukrainian military inspects an area for mines and non-exploded shells left after Russia's invasion in the Kyiv region on Thursday, April 21.

"These people were killed by the occupants, some of the dead have signs of torture. I want to emphasize that these people are civilians," he claimed Wednesday. "Russian military deliberately shot peaceful people who did not resist and were not a threat." 

A police officer stands guard next to wreckage and debris outside a damaged shopping centre in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv on March 21.

Kyiv’s police say the bodies are being delivered to morgues for further investigation before being handed over to relatives for funerals. 

"The police of Kyiv region continues to investigate the horrific crimes of the occupiers," it said. 