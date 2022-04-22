Ukraine police find more than 1,000 civilian bodies in Kyiv region: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian police investigating the aftermath of fighting in the Kyiv region have found the bodies of more than 1,000 civilians, according to local media reports Friday.

Kyiv Region Police Chief Andriy Nebitov was quoted by the website Hromadske as saying that a total of 1,084 bodies have been found around Ukraine’s capital, over 300 of which have yet to be identified.

He reportedly said 75% of those deaths were people killed from firearms.

At least 80 people have been found dead in the town of Borodyanka as rescuers are combing through debris, Hromadske also reported.

Earlier this week, Nebitov said a 15-year-old girl was among those found in mass burial sites in Borodyanka, according to a Kyiv police Facebook post.

"These people were killed by the occupants, some of the dead have signs of torture. I want to emphasize that these people are civilians," he claimed Wednesday. "Russian military deliberately shot peaceful people who did not resist and were not a threat."

Kyiv’s police say the bodies are being delivered to morgues for further investigation before being handed over to relatives for funerals.

"The police of Kyiv region continues to investigate the horrific crimes of the occupiers," it said.