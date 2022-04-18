New Zelenskyy book shows how he became world's most celebrated statesman: Here's a first look

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A new book out this month will examine the life of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and how he became the world’s most celebrated statesman.

"This book is an important contribution to the American understanding of who this man is," Rebekah Koffler, the president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former DIA intelligence officer, told Fox News Digital.

Koffler wrote the forward for the new book "Zelensky: The Unlikely Ukrainian Hero Who Defied Putin and United the World." Starting with his childhood, the book tracks Zelenskyy as he grew from a celebrated comedian and TV personality into a world leader thrust into a war after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Koffler argued that the increasingly tight relationship between Ukraine and the U.S. will allow Zelenskyy to help shape national security policy in the region going forward, and Americans should be aware of who that man is and how he came to lead his country through its greatest crisis.

"He’s a tremendously talented leader, courageous statesman, and he’s been able to effectively hypnotize the entire Western world … and it’s important to understand who Volodymyr Zelenskyy is, how he became president," she explained. "He’s an extraordinary personality."

