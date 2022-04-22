Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

EU official: Prepare for a ‘very significant increase’ in intensity of Russian attacks in Ukraine

Putin’s army is refocusing on attacking Ukraine’s east

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A senior European official is warning Friday that the world should prepare for a "very significant increase in the intensity of Russian military attacks" in Ukraine. 

The official, speaking to reporters, said "I think we will see the next couple of weeks as being decisive," according to Reuters

"This is not a fairy tale with an imminent happy ending," he added. "I think we are likely to see a very significant increase in the intensity of Russian military attacks in the east, I think we are likely to see an intensification of Russian military attacks along the coast." 

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, April 22.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, April 22. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

The comments come as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its 58th day, is approaching the 2-month mark. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

State Emergency Service experts remove Russian bombs in Chernihiv, Ukraine on Thursday, April 21.

State Emergency Service experts remove Russian bombs in Chernihiv, Ukraine on Thursday, April 21. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Earlier Friday, a Russian general claimed that Russia’s ambitions in Ukraine extend outside the Donbas region and stretch across the country's southern districts. 

"Since the start of the second phase of the special operation...one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine," Major General Rustam Minnekaev told Russian news agencies. 

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report. 