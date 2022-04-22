EU official: Prepare for a ‘very significant increase’ in intensity of Russian attacks in Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A senior European official is warning Friday that the world should prepare for a "very significant increase in the intensity of Russian military attacks" in Ukraine.

The official, speaking to reporters, said "I think we will see the next couple of weeks as being decisive," according to Reuters.

"This is not a fairy tale with an imminent happy ending," he added. "I think we are likely to see a very significant increase in the intensity of Russian military attacks in the east, I think we are likely to see an intensification of Russian military attacks along the coast."

The comments come as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its 58th day, is approaching the 2-month mark.

Earlier Friday, a Russian general claimed that Russia’s ambitions in Ukraine extend outside the Donbas region and stretch across the country's southern districts.

"Since the start of the second phase of the special operation...one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine," Major General Rustam Minnekaev told Russian news agencies.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.