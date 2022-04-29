Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist killed in Kyiv airstrike

Explosions had been reported in Ukraine’s capital Thursday

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty announced Friday that journalist Vira Hyrych has died after a Russian missile strike on Thursday hit the residential building where she was living in Kyiv. 

"We are deeply saddened by the death of our Ukrainian Service staffer Vira Hyrych in Kyiv overnight," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement. "We have lost a dear colleague who will be remembered for her professionalism and dedication to our mission." 

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Friday confirmed that one person was found dead in the debris. At least 10 others were injured, the Associated Press reports, citing Ukraine’s emergency services. 

First responders work at the site where fires were triggered by an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 28.

First responders work at the site where fires were triggered by an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 28. (AP/Emilio Morenatti)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

A Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said Moscow had used "high-precision, long-range weaponry" to destroy "production buildings" at a defense factory in the Ukrainian capital, the AP also reported. 

It was not immediately clear whether the factory actually was hit. 

Clean-up crews prepare to work on Friday, April 29 at the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine. 

Clean-up crews prepare to work on Friday, April 29 at the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (AP/Emilio Morenatti)

The strike also occurred shortly after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres in Kyiv. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Hyrych joined RFE/RL in early 2018 after working for a television station in Ukraine, the company said, adding that she is survived by her adult son and her parents. 

Employees at a liquor store clean glass broken following the explosion on Thursday, April 28.

Employees at a liquor store clean glass broken following the explosion on Thursday, April 28. (AP/Emilio Morenatti)

"We are shocked and angered by the senseless nature of her death at home in a country and city she loved," Fly added. "Her memory will inspire our work in Ukraine and beyond for years to come." 