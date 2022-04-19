Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Russia planned to invade Belarus after election, Ukraine claims

Documents show Russia planned to send the 1st Panzer Army into Belarus after election, Ukraine claims

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
close
Putin’s End Game Video

Putin’s End Game

Paul Gigot interviews financier and top Kremlin critic Bill Browder

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia planned an invasion of Belarus after its contested 2020 election, the intelligence department of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense claimed, publishing newly unearthed documents. 

The documents reveal the preparation of the 1st Panzer Army of Russia for the invasion and capture of Belarus, the ministry claimed Tuesday.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"After the falsification of the presidential election in Belarus, the Russian Federation developed a plan to invade and suppress popular protests," the Ukrainian agency claimed. "The occupation of Belarus was planned under the pretext of avoiding Russia's involvement ‘in the European continental region in a regional or large-scale war with NATO member states in the West.’"

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pose for a photo during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 11, 2022. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pose for a photo during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 11, 2022.  ((Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP))

The ministry highlighted a document entitled, "Legend of the plan to regroup units and military units of the 1st Panzer Army in the area of ​​the task."

Belarus held a presidential election on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, with early voting running from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8. The Central Election Commission reported that incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won the election with just over 80% of the vote. He has won every presidential election since 1994, yet international monitors have condemned three of four of the elections as neither free nor fair. 

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko watches military drills via videoconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The Russian military on Friday announced massive drills of its strategic nuclear forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday's exercise, which will involve multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, the Defense Ministry said. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko watches military drills via videoconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The Russian military on Friday announced massive drills of its strategic nuclear forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday's exercise, which will involve multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, the Defense Ministry said. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya claimed to have won a decisive first-round victory with at least 60% of the vote, and her campaign formed the Coordination Council to facilitate a transfer of power and stated intentions to organize "long-term protests" against the official results. The European Union imposed sanctions on Belorusian officials deemed responsible for "violence, repression and election fraud."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Russia's relationship with Belarus has drawn new scrutiny amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, as Minsk faces pressure to join the war on Russian President Vladimir Putin's behalf.

A photograph taken on February 17, 2022, shows Belarus' armored personnel carrier (APC) during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State's Response Force, at a firing range near a town of Osipovichi outside Minsk.

A photograph taken on February 17, 2022, shows Belarus' armored personnel carrier (APC) during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State's Response Force, at a firing range near a town of Osipovichi outside Minsk. (Photo by MAXIM GUCHEK/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. On Twitter: @Tyler2ONeil. News tips can be sent to: tyler.oneil@fox.com.