Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

UN reports Ukrainian casualties surpass 5,000, says it 'believes' actual figures are 'considerably higher'

UN 'believes' actual casualty figures are significantly higher than what has been confirmed

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United Nations reported Wednesday that Ukrainian causalities caused by Russia’s deadly invasion nearly eight weeks ago have surpassed more 5,000 confirmed cases. 

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 5,121 civilian casualties since the onslaught of the invasion on Feb. 24 – a jump from the 4,966 civilian casualties reported Tuesday.

Ukrainian soldiers recover the remains of four killed civilians from inside a charred vehicle in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. 

Ukrainian soldiers recover the remains of four killed civilians from inside a charred vehicle in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.  (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

UKRAINE MARINE COMMANDER MAKES LAST-DITCH PLEA FOR EVACUATION FROM MARIUPOL

Wednesday's figures include 2,224 killed and 2,897 injured.

Those included in the casualties include 631 men, 383 women, 42 girls, and 61 boys that have been killed. 

Another 70 children and 1,037 adults have also been reported as deceased, but their sex remained unconfirmed. 

A total of 2,897 people have been reported as injured, including 280 children.

Some 2,228 casualties have been reported in eastern Ukraine –  an area also referred to as the Donbas where Russia has said it will focus its efforts – while 2,893 casualties have been confirmed in the rest of the country.

Though less than half of Ukrainian citizens reported as injured or killed have occurred in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, officials warn they have not been able to gain access to adequate reporting in the area. 

Emergency workers clear up debris after an airstrike hit a tire shop in the western city of Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday.

Emergency workers clear up debris after an airstrike hit a tire shop in the western city of Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday. (AP/Philip Crowther)

UN: MORE THAN 5 MILLION REFUGEES HAVE NOW FLED UKRAINE

The UN agency noted that areas where mass human rights atrocities have been reported – like in Kharkiv and outside of Kyiv, along with Mariupol in Donetsk and Popasna in Luhansk – are still being investigated and have not been included in Wednesday’s reporting. 

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the report said. 

Irina Zubchenko walks with her dog Max amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday.

Irina Zubchenko walks with her dog Max amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. (AP/Rodrigo Abd)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ukrainian officials have claimed that causalities could far outstretch what the UN has been able to confirm, with Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko claiming last week that more than 20,000 civilians had been killed in his city alone. 