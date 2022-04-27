Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Ukraine says 'karma is a cruel thing' following fire at Russian ammo depot, explosions along border

Russian officials claim to intercept Ukrainian drones flying across border

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A Ukrainian presidential adviser said Wednesday that "karma is a cruel thing" after a Russian ammo depot burst into flames and explosions were heard along provinces bordering the war-torn country.  

Mykhailo Podolyak made the remark after a Russian official said a fire was extinguished at the ammo depot in the Belgorod region. The border provinces of Kursk and Voronezh also reported fresh explosions Wednesday, with officials there claiming to have intercepted Ukrainian drones, according to Reuters

"If you decide to massively attack another country, massively kill everyone there, massively crush peaceful people with tanks, and use warehouses in your regions to enable the killings, then sooner or later the debts will have to be repaid," Podolyak was quoted by Reuters as saying. 

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows Russian tanks and armored vehicles near the Ukrainian border in the Belgorod region of Russia on Monday, April 25, 2022.

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows Russian tanks and armored vehicles near the Ukrainian border in the Belgorod region of Russia on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

He reportedly added that it was impossible to "sit out" the Russian assault of Ukraine. 

"And therefore, the disarmament of the Belgorod and Voronezh killers' warehouses is an absolutely natural process. Karma is a cruel thing," Podolyak also said. 

Firefighters work at the site of fire at an oil depot in Belgorod region, Russia, on April 1. Officials there say an ammo depot caught fire on Wednesday, April 27.

Firefighters work at the site of fire at an oil depot in Belgorod region, Russia, on April 1. Officials there say an ammo depot caught fire on Wednesday, April 27. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

The extent of the damage caused by the fire in Belgorod is unclear – and it is unknown whether a similar facility was targeted in Voronezh, as Podolyak appeared to suggest. 

But Russia said it was sending investigators to Kursk and Voronezh regions to probe the "illegal actions by the Ukrainian army," Reuters reports. 

In this photo taken by an anonymous source, smoke rises from oil storage facilities hit by fire in Bryansk, Russia, on Monday, April 25.

In this photo taken by an anonymous source, smoke rises from oil storage facilities hit by fire in Bryansk, Russia, on Monday, April 25. (AP)

On Monday, another fire had erupted at an oil depot in Bryansk, around 60 miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine.  

The cause of the blaze in Bryansk was unclear, but it comes after Russia at the beginning of April accused two Ukrainian helicopters of striking a similar facility in the Belgorod region. 