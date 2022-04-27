Ukraine says 'karma is a cruel thing' following fire at Russian ammo depot, explosions along border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said Wednesday that "karma is a cruel thing" after a Russian ammo depot burst into flames and explosions were heard along provinces bordering the war-torn country.

Mykhailo Podolyak made the remark after a Russian official said a fire was extinguished at the ammo depot in the Belgorod region. The border provinces of Kursk and Voronezh also reported fresh explosions Wednesday, with officials there claiming to have intercepted Ukrainian drones, according to Reuters.

"If you decide to massively attack another country, massively kill everyone there, massively crush peaceful people with tanks, and use warehouses in your regions to enable the killings, then sooner or later the debts will have to be repaid," Podolyak was quoted by Reuters as saying.

He reportedly added that it was impossible to "sit out" the Russian assault of Ukraine.

"And therefore, the disarmament of the Belgorod and Voronezh killers' warehouses is an absolutely natural process. Karma is a cruel thing," Podolyak also said.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire in Belgorod is unclear – and it is unknown whether a similar facility was targeted in Voronezh, as Podolyak appeared to suggest.

But Russia said it was sending investigators to Kursk and Voronezh regions to probe the "illegal actions by the Ukrainian army," Reuters reports.

On Monday, another fire had erupted at an oil depot in Bryansk, around 60 miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine.

The cause of the blaze in Bryansk was unclear, but it comes after Russia at the beginning of April accused two Ukrainian helicopters of striking a similar facility in the Belgorod region.