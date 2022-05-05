Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ukraine launches 'United24' fundraising platform for war aid, Zelenskyy says

Money would go to official accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian president says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Zelenskyy: 'Declaration of war doesn't change anything' in response to Russian offenses Video

Zelenskyy: 'Declaration of war doesn't change anything' in response to Russian offenses

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins sits down with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for an exclusive interview.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Thursday that his government has launched a new online fundraising platform that he says will help his country "stop the war that Russia has started and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed."

The platform, titled United24, says on its website that any donations "will be transferred to the official accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and allocated by assigned ministries to cover the most pressing needs," which it identified as defense and demining, medical aid and rebuilding Ukraine. 

"Only together we have the potential to stop the war that Russia has started and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed. Together we can help freedom defeat tyranny," Zelenskyy said in a video message posted on the website. 

In this image released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for his meeting with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022.

In this image released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for his meeting with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

"Today Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom, but for the freedom of the whole democratic world," he added. "We will always remember your contribution to the victory of Ukraine, to the victory of freedom." 

The request for donations – which can even be made in cryptocurrency – come as the U.S. and Europe is supplying Ukraine with billions of dollars in security and humanitarian assistance. 

A man carries chairs out of an office on a ground floor of an apartment building destroyed by night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5.

A man carries chairs out of an office on a ground floor of an apartment building destroyed by night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5. (AP/Andriy Andriyenko )

"You can make a donation in one click from any country in the world. Join United24! Tell your friends about the initiative," Zelenskyy also said Thursday in a Facebook post. 

A view shows buildings destroyed by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Monday, May 2.

A view shows buildings destroyed by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Monday, May 2. (REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Russia’s war with Ukraine has now lasted 71 days. 