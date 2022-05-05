Ukraine launches 'United24' fundraising platform for war aid, Zelenskyy says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Thursday that his government has launched a new online fundraising platform that he says will help his country "stop the war that Russia has started and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed."

The platform, titled United24, says on its website that any donations "will be transferred to the official accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and allocated by assigned ministries to cover the most pressing needs," which it identified as defense and demining, medical aid and rebuilding Ukraine.

"Only together we have the potential to stop the war that Russia has started and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed. Together we can help freedom defeat tyranny," Zelenskyy said in a video message posted on the website.

"Today Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom, but for the freedom of the whole democratic world," he added. "We will always remember your contribution to the victory of Ukraine, to the victory of freedom."

The request for donations – which can even be made in cryptocurrency – come as the U.S. and Europe is supplying Ukraine with billions of dollars in security and humanitarian assistance.

"You can make a donation in one click from any country in the world. Join United24! Tell your friends about the initiative," Zelenskyy also said Thursday in a Facebook post.

Russia’s war with Ukraine has now lasted 71 days.